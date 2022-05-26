Tee quits MCA, takes respite from politics

JOHOR BAHRU: Pontian MCA division chief Datuk Tee Siew Kiong(pix) announced today that he is quitting the party with immediate effect.

Tee, 58, who is also a former Pulai Sebatang assemblyman (Adun), said the decision was made after careful consideration, including advice from everyone.

He said the decision also took into account his suspension from the party for five years effective May 13 and the 14-day appeal period which ended today.

“After careful consideration and heeding the opinions of everybody, I will not make an appeal because there will be no change, especially when the proposed decision from the Disciplinary Committee could be altered, and hence too a decision on the appeal would also be as expected (in vain).

“I would like to thank supporters across the country for their suggestions and opinions; (but) to prevent the party from further chaos, I have officially announced to exit the party with immediate effect,“ he told a press conference here today.

The chairman of Sultanah Fatimah Foundation, who has been with MCA for 40 years, apart from holding the position of chairman of the state tourism, trade and consumerism committee, also stated that he will not be joining any party for now.

He said he will take a break, before deciding on the next step and (instead) focus on his family and the work of non-governmental organisations.

“I will rest for now and pay attention to my family after not spending time together for so long, I think this too is good news for my family,“ said Tee who was the Pulai Sebatang assemblyman from 2004 to 2018.

On May 17, media reported that Tee confirmed MCA had suspended his membership for five years effective May 13.

Tee was quoted as saying that the party’s reason for his suspension was for speaking out at a press conference and on Facebook on Feb 25 after he was not nominated to contest in the Johor state election in March.

According to a letter dated May 13 signed by MCA secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon, Tee had criticised the party leadership and issued false statements at a press conference which was also broadcast live via Facebook during the Johor polls.-Bernama