Teenage girl among five arrested for drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of five friends, who included a 14-year-old girl, were arrested in raids conducted since two days ago for alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities in the Klang Valley.

The girl and the other four suspects, all men aged between 20 and 34, were arrested in raids conducted at a condominium in Jalan Kuching and Jalan Cemur, respectively, and a house in Petaling Jaya here.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) said of the five suspects arrested, only one of them tested positive for drug and two others had previous records for drug-related offences.

He said all of them were in remand for seven days until May 24.

During the raids. the police also seized 50 bottles containing liquid, believed to be methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), amounting to 500 ml, 10 packets of ketum water (7,000 ml), 54 botles of MDMA amounting (3,300 ml) and 41 botles of MDMA (410 ml), he told a media conference here today.

He said the drugs are estimated to be worth RM210,570 and could be used by 1,121 people.-Bernama