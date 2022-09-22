Temporary evacuation centre opened in Pontian following heavy rain

PONTIAN: A temporary evacuation centre (PPS) was opened in the district today after continuous rain since early this morning, caused floods.

According to a statement issued by the Pontian District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Sawah, Pekan Nanas was opened at 8 am today housing 18 victims from three families.

“Among the areas affected by the floods are Jalan Kurnia and Kampung Maju Jaya,” said the committee in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Batu Pahat, the PPS in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Gading was still open since Sept 14 with 44 victims from 11 families.

Among the areas still flooded in Batu Pahat are Taman Sri Panchor, Kampung Sengkuang, Kampung Baru Sri Gading, Kampung Seri Tanjung and Pekan Seri Gading.

As of 4 pm today, two PPS were still opened in Batu Pahat and Pontian districts involving a total of 62 victims from 14 families.-Bernama