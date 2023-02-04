Teo: 50 PoPs to be set up in Johor by end of Nov

JOHOR BAHRU: The Communications and Digital Ministry aims to complete the installation of 50 fibre optic network hubs or Point of Presence (PoP) in Johor by the end of November.

Its Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said the move could expand the broadband infrastructure coverage in rural schools and the surrounding areas.

“Under Budget 2023, RM725 million has been set aside for the National Digital Network (Jendela) and with this allocation, we aim to create 50 PoPs in Johor.

“The PoPs should have been completed at the end of last year, but until today, none have been completed. So we have set a new target that these 50 PoPs must be completed by the contractor by Nov 30 this year.”

She told reporters this after distributing packets of dates and ‘bubur lambuk’ to Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) students at UTM Ramadan Bazaar here yesterday.

Elaborating, Teo said one of the issues hampering the project was that it was waiting for the approval of relevant agencies, adding that the ministry would work closely with the state government to ensure the matter is resolved soon.

Meanwhile, she said that as of the fourth quarter of 2022, the 4G coverage in populated areas in the state had reached 99.09 per cent, while 5G coverage was at 52.3 per cent.

When asked about internet disruptions at higher learning institutions, Teo urged the relevant parties to submit a complaint to the ministry.

“We will send a team from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to identify the cause of unsatisfactory internet access on campus.

“So far, no complaints on the matter have been received by the ministry,” she said. -Bernama