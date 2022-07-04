Terengganu retain men’s national rugby sevens title

IPOH: 2019 Men’s Open champions Terengganu retained the Ung Khek Cheow Cup after beating Negeri Sembilan 19-0 in the final of the 2022 national seven-a-side rugby championship today.

Playing in hot weather at the Perak Rugby Stadium here, Terengganu proved their prowess by scoring 19 points from three tries and two conversions.

Terengganu’s points were obtained through tries by Mohamad Nasharuddin Ismail, Mohd Fairuz Rahman and Muhd Halim Kassim, and conversions by Mohd Fairuz.

In the Women’s Open category, Kedah beat Selangor 17-5 to lift the title.

In the under-21 category, Johor beat Selangor 21-12 for the men’s title while Terengganu defeated Selangor 15-10 for the women’s crown.

Malaysian Rugby president Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya said the three-day tournament involved teams from all over the country, and this augured well for the development of the sport.-Bernama