TFC and NSFC draw 0-0

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) and Negeri Sembilan FC (NSFC) played to a goalless draw in their Super League football match at Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin yesterday.

The homesters had the first look at goal through an attempt by imported player Kipre Tchetche in the 12th minute.

However, Tchetche’s shot went just wide to the left of the goalmouth, which was tightly guarded by national goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed.

NSFC also had a good chance to score in the 24th minute but Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee’s freekick sailed over the crossbar.

TFC kept up the pressure in the first half and were presented with a golden opportunity in the 36th minute when Nik Muhammad Sharif Haeefy Mohd Lazim passed the ball to Kpah Sherman but his shot went narrowly wide off the right post.

In the final minutes of the first half, Tchetche was again in the thick of action but still failed to convert.

After the interval, the Turtles, led by Nafuzi Zain, continued to dominate, making three dangerous attempts which all came to nothing.

The situation remained deadlocked until the final whistle.

The match started at 9 pm but was stopped at 9.13 pm by referee Mohammad Zamzaidi Katimin for 70 minutes due to heavy rain and lightning.-Bernama