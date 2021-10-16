TH allocates RM36 million to assist those affected by Covid-19

KOTA BHARU: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has allocated about RM36 million to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic since it hit the country in March last year.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary(pix) said for the purpose TH had spent about RM19 million last year and RM17 million this year.

He said a total of 100,000 recipients from the asnaf (eligible for tithe) group nationwide benefitted from the allocation in the form of necessities, cash and food packs.

“The assistance is as an initiative by TH to reach out to the affected asnaf group as the majority of TH depositors are among the dhuafa (less fortunate).

“It is very appropriate for us to return their kindness (by aiding them),“ he said when met after attending the dry foodbank donation drive for asnaf recipients held at TH Kelantan, here today.

Also present were TH Eastern Region director Datuk Mohyen Mosman, Kelantan TH director Ashrof Shamsuddin and Bukit Aman Royal Malaysia Police Cooperatives chairman Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.-Bernama