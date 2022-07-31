Thai King’s Cup: Malaysia win men’s doubles

BANGKOK: Malaysia beat Laos 2-1 to win the men’s doubles title in the 35th Thai King’s Cup Sepak Takraw World Championships here today.

This is Malaysia’s only title in the championships, which ended today.

The combination of Muhammad Noraizat Nordin and Aidil Aiman Azwawi, with Muhammad Afifuddin Mohd Razali as reserve, edge Laos’ team of Noum Souvannalist, Laksanaxay Bounphaivanh and reserve Kantana Nanthisen in a three-set thriller.

In the first set, the Malaysian pair led 20-17 before Laos drew level at 24-24.

However, Malaysia gained service and clinched victory at 25-24.

In the second set, Malaysia trailed 12-15 due to a series of errors, including in service and strike.

Muhammad Afifuddin was brought in but that failed to swing the tide and Malaysia lost 14-21.

In the deciding set, the pair of Muhammad Noraizat and Aidil scored four points in a row to surge to a 17-13 lead.

Laos brought in substitute Kantana but still Malaysia went on to win 21-18.

National coach Mohd Rashidi Nordin said the blocking of Muhammad Noraizat and Aidil proved crucial in the rubber game.

“The two teams were evenly matched in the deciding set but towards the end, Malaysia were helped by their blocking. That contributed to Malaysia’s victory,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia also finished third in the Premier Division men’s team regu and men’s regu.

The women’s squad under Ahmad Mohd Zin finished third in women’s doubles.-Bernama