The Netherlands and Indonesia to expand cyber cooperation

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a MOU to enhance their cooperation in the cyber sector, reported ANTARA news.

“Indonesia is the most important partner for the Netherlands. We want to continue to improve and expand our partnership,“ said Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot when meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (pix) in Jakarta, on Tuesday.

A press release from the Dutch embassy in Indonesia stated that Bruins Slot and the Head of the Indonesian National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN) Hinsa Siberian had signed an MoU to increase cooperation in the cyber field.

The Netherlands assesses that the economy, democracy, and society of both countries depend on the security and reliability of products and digital connections. This dependency is expected to increase in the future. Therefore, investment in cyber security is an investment in the future of both countries.

Through this collaboration, Indonesia and the Netherlands will try to implement this with concrete actions, for example by holding annual bilateral cyber consultations. The two countries also agreed to work on building capacity and exchanging cyber-related practices. The two countries also agreed on investments worth 300 million euros (Rp. 5.05 trillion) in green sectors such as climate and energy, agriculture and food, health, water, and infrastructure.

This long-term investment is aimed at creating jobs, sustainable economic growth, and a cleaner and safer environment, thereby reducing the cost of health services. -Bernama