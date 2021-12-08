Three buildings in Perlis gazetted as heritage sites

KANGAR: Three buildings in Perlis, namely Istana Arau, the old State Secretary (SUK) Building and Masjid Alwi have been gazetted as heritage sites that need to be preserved and maintained, the state legislative assembly was told today.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Asmaiza Ahmad said the National Heritage Department in collaboration with the state government gazetted Istana Arau and the old SUK Building on Feb 24, 2011 while Masjid Alwi was gazetted on Feb 2, 2018.

“These three buildings are always well taken care of and maintained regularly,“ she said when replying to a question from Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (PAS-Guar Sanji).

Asmaiza said the state government was always committed to ensuring that historical and prehistoric sites continued to be preserved, thus giving an impact to the country's tourism industry in accordance with the National Heritage Act 2005.

“Therefore, all parties must work together to preserve these treasures. Historical and prehistoric sites are valuable assets that symbolises the identity of a state,” she added.-Bernama