KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals died when a launcher crane tipped over at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) construction site near Puncak Banyan, Persiaran Alam Damai, Cheras, this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) director, Nordin Pauzi said there were six victims in the mishap with three of them being the project’s construction workers.

“One of the dead victims is still crushed at the site while rescue work is going on.

“The fire department and the contractor are cooperating to lift the load crushing the victim,” he told reporters at the incident location.

He said JPBM received a call on the incident at about 8.45 am and three fire engines from the fire and rescue stations of Cheras, Tun Razak and Hang Tuah rushed to the scene.

He said the two dead individuals were Chinese construction workers who fell from a height of 120 feet while maintaining the track.

“The third victim who was also from China, died when he fell on the highway construction track,” he said.

Nordin said rescuers were having difficulty to extricate the body of the third victim as the construction structure was not stable and the victim was trapped between the construction beam and the launcher crane.

Meanwhile, Cheras police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 on the incident.

He said the driver of a Perodua Bezza who was crushed by the crane while passing through was seriously injured and had been brought to Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital.

”Following that, police have temporarily closed the section and created as diversion at Jalan Cerdas here to prevent traffic passing through the scene,” he said.

In this regard, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) which is the holder of the expressway concession announced that the incident was believed to be due to a component of the gantry falling off but investigation into the actual cause is still going on.

“Following the incident, the ‘Emergency Response Team’ of SUKE and firefighters have closed the incident section in both directions and rescue works are still going on,” said the statement. — Bernama