KUALA LUMPUR: Three men were arrested on Friday in connection with a RM1.6 million heist involving a cryptocurrency company in Kepong on Oct 8.

Following the arrest of the suspects, aged between 31 and 42, police recovered RM1.03 million of the loot.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said yesterday investigations revealed the suspects had eyed the movements of an employee of the cryptocurrency company for about five days before pulling of the robbery in a carpark at a shopping mall in Kepong.

The staff, who was carrying the cash that was wrapped in a black plastic bag, was assaulted before the suspects made away with the loot.

Saiful said on recovering the cash and an undisclosed quantity of gems from the suspects, police learned they had spent part of the cash, including full payment for a car.

In a separate case, Saiful said the motive behind the murder of a 36-year-old Nigerian student, who was found dead at his rented apartment in Jalan Kuching on Sept 23, is believed to be linked to a love triangle.

He said two weeks after his death police nabbed the victim’s 34-year-old housemate, who is also a Nigerian student, and solved the case. The victim and the suspect had a fist fight over a local woman in her late 30’s.

Police held the woman soon after the victim’s housemate was held and she was freed on bail upon completion of investigations.

Saiful said the victim’s housemate was charged with murder last week.