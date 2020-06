KUALA LUMPUR: Tickets for KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) and Intercity rides between July 1 and July 14 will go on sale beginning tomorrow.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) through its official twitter account said it would operate on the existing schedule with six additional ETS train services on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting this Friday.

“Commuters are advised to purchase tickets via www.ktmb.com.my or KTMB MobTicket apps,” it tweeted.

Further information can be obtained via the same website or by contacting KTMB call centre at 03-22671200 or email to callcentre@ktmb.com.my. -Bernama