Time for dignity of national language be elevated internationally: PM

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today said that it was time for the dignity of the Malay language to be elevated internationally and for the people to believe that the national language was on par with other languages ​​in the world.

He said the use of the Malay Language would not make the country backward, as the developed countries also used their own languages.

“The developed countries in the world, such as Japan, Germany and other European countries, use their language and it did not make them backward compared to other countries.

“It is not the language that makes the country develop. So, be convinced that the Malay Language is on par with other languages,“ he said during a Public Dialogue Session in conjunction with the Idea Bina Negara 2022 programme here today.

Ismail Sabri said that based on his experience when attending international conferences and bilateral talks, most foreign leaders chose to speak in their own respective language.

“There is no need to go far, even among the Asean countries, every country that I went, the leaders speak their own language...it’s like Malaysia not having its own language, for its people to speak the language of others.

“At international conferences, it is important that our message gets across. In these modern times, when I speak in Malay, the words are translated instantly into English and other languages,“ he said in response to a student’s question on what he wanted to show the world when he spoke in Malay during the recent United Nations General Assembly.

Last Sept 23, Ismail Sabri made history by becoming the first Malaysian Prime Minister to deliver a speech at the National Statement at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, New York, in the national language, Bahasa Melayu.

Taking the stage to deliver a 20-minute speech, Ismail touched upon several issues in his address, including calling for the international community to stay united and work together in the spirit of Keluarga Dunia or World Family to face global challenges.

“I am a Malay, I am a Malaysian. We have our culture, we have our language. How do outsiders see when a Malay, a Malaysian, not using own language, but using the language of others. Wherever we are, we have to maintain our self-identity,” said the prime minister.

During the dialogue session with the young people, including via online for about 45 minutes, Ismail Sabri told them that the 2023 Budget that will be tabled this Friday, will have something for them.-Bernama