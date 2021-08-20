Time for national para athletes to strive for country

SEPANG: After more than 10 days the Olympics came to a close, it is now the time for the country’s para athletes to battle for Malaysia’s honour at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games from Aug 24 to Sept 5.

The first group comprising two officials and five cyclists departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here to Japan on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the second group of 15 individuals headed by chef de mission Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin with the swimming and table tennis squads, National Sport Council (MSN) Paralympic Department director Mohd Sofian Hamzah as well as staff of the National Sports Institute (ISN) is scheduled left via MH 9118 at 10.50pm on Thursday night.

A flag-off ceremony was conducted by MSN deputy director-general (Strategic) Suhardi Alias at the Departure Hall here.

“We want to do our very best once arrive in Japan. So far, there are no symptoms, Insya Allah all is okay. We will be undergoing saliva test upon arrival there and on every day when we are there.

“I have reminded athletes, that everybody is equal in the field , without competition in Tokyo, we are all the same, so go show your best, as this is the only top platform, and they're very focused,” said Megat when met by reporters.

The largest group of 28 athletes and officials comprising the archery, athletics, boccia, powerlifting, and wheelchair tennis squads as well as ISN officers are scheduled to leave on Saturday while the badminton squad of three will leave on Tuesday.

Malaysia will be represented by 22 para athletes in nine types of sports at the Paralympics after the recording breaking outing of three gold medals and a bronze through athletics in Rio 2016 which was the best performance since the championship was held in 1972.

For this edition, the national contingent is targeting to bring back three gold medals.

Bernama will be covering the events and channelling the latest developments on our para heroes and heroines from Tokyo during the Game. – Bernama

List of Malaysian athletes to Tokyo 2020 Paralympics:

Athletics: Abdul Latif Romly; Muhammad Ziyad Zokefli; Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi; Wong Kar Gee; Siti Noor Lasah Mohamad Ariffin

Cycling: Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin; Muhammad Hafiz Jamali; Zuhairie Ahmad Tarmizi; Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais; Nurul Suhada Zainal

Swimming: Brenda Anelia; Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkefli; Jamery Siga

Archery: S. Suresh; Wiro Julin

Badminton: Cheah Liek Hou; Didin Terasoh

Boccia: Chew Wei Lun

Powerlifting: Bonnie Bunyau Gustin; Jong Yee Khie

Table Tennis: Chee Chaoming

Wheelchair Tennis: Abu Samah Borhan.