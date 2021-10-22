TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protege programmes help reduce unemployment

BANGI: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) is playing its role in the National Recovery Plan (PPN) by providing job and skills training programmes to help reduce unemployment and at the same time support the country's economic recovery.

Through two programmes, namely TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protege, the national utility company provides new jobs to those in need, especially those who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as training unemployed graduates to get jobs.

TNB chairman Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin when speaking at the opening ceremony of TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protege here yesterday said a total of RM43 million was allocated for the TNB Reskilling Malaysia programme to retrain 17,500 skilled technical workers by 2024.

He said, TNB Integrated Learning Solution Sdn Bhd (ILSAS) has successfully trained and job-matched 2,376 people in 268 companies in the industry since the programme was implemented in October last year.

“This initiative is expected to be able to contribute up to six per cent increase to Gross Domestic Product through a multiplier effect in the economy where the value can reach up to RM82 billion in three to five years,“ he said.

A total of five main areas are offered under the TNB Reskilling Malaysia programme, namely Grid Connected Photovoltaic System; Smart Metre Installer; Power System Operation and Maintenance Electrician; Medium Voltage Electric Maintenance; and Low Voltage Electrical Facility Maintenance.

Under the TNB Protege programme, Hasan said TNB had trained a total of 5,477 Protege (Professional Training and Education for Growing Entrepreneurs) trainees with an allocation of RM143 million from 2011 to date.

“It has increased the marketability of young graduates, and it has been proven where a total of 2,633 trainees got jobs within six months of training,“ he said, adding that this year 1,000 new trainees participated in the 12-month programme at TNB.

The TNB Protege programme is implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, with a focus on providing industrial training to university graduates where the trainees will be placed in departments or stations or subsidiaries of TNB.

Participants will also be given entrepreneurship and marketability training to shape and guide youths in collaboration with industry experts to produce skilled entrepreneurs or job seekers.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan who officiated the programme said the TNB Reskilling Malaysia and TNB Protege programmes would be able to ease the burden of the people due to the national unemployment crisis, thus supporting the country's economic recovery.

“This initiative is in line with the government’s efforts to create new job opportunities to help those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, those who are looking for new jobs and those who have just graduated,“ he said.

An employer who joined TNB Reskilling Malaysia, Mohd Khairil Othman from Grass2Route Sdn Bhd said the company's decision to send two of its employees to join the programme was worthwhile as their performance improved and benefited the company, among others, to venture into new fields.

“Currently, our company is involved in the field of telecommunications, and in the future with the new skills that our employees gain from this programme, we plan to venture into solar installation.

“I would like to thank TNB because apart from adding skills and knowledge to our employees, it can also increase employee productivity. Employee performance is also improving in terms of commitment and discipline,“ he said adding the company did not incur costs to send employees to participate in the programme.

TNB Reskilling Malaysia programme trainee, Muhamad Syahrul Amir Mat Sarih, 26, who is also a Grass2Route employee, said the experience of participating in the programme for 10 days last March had added new skills for him.

“Previously, I worked as a telecommunication tower technician. Through this programme, I was given exposure to new things, namely the installation of solar panels such as on rooftops and fields.

“I can improve myself in terms of technical skills and with the additional skills, the employer also agreed to increase my salary by RM300,“ he said.

TNB Protege participant, Anis Amira Othman, 26, said the training she received in the programme had prepared her to enter the job market.

Anis Amira, who is currently working with Permodalan Nasional Bhd, said throughout the six months of the programme, she was stationed at the Corporate Communications Department at the TNB Headquarters in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

“Here, I am taught about skills such as communication skills and time management from A to Z in our field,“ said the graduate from Universiti Utara Malaysia in the field of Bachelor of Creative Industry Management.-Bernama