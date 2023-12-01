Tok Mat: Top post contest in Umno may cause division

KUALA LUMPUR: After a heavy defeat in the 15th general election (GE15), a contest for the top positions including the president post in the upcoming party polls may cause internal divisions, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said with Umno’s current state of affairs, it is more appropriate for the positions not to be challenged.

“It is best that the party president post and other positions are not contested because if we do go ahead it may to some extent cause a rift within the party,” he told reporters after the simultaneous opening of the party’s Wanita (Women’s), Youth and Puteri wings general assemblies here yesterday.

However, Mohamad who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman is willing to accept the challenge from anyone for the position of deputy president and he will defend it in the party polls which is expected to be held in the middle of this year.

“Whoever wants to contest, I am open. I will defend (the position of deputy president), I have no issues,“ he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the committee headed by Umno Youth Leader, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki to examine several efforts including cooperation for the six state elections (PRN), Mohamad said the committee would present the results to Umno before making any decisions.

“This committee will examine the views of everyone and not within the party only, gather the views whether they are good or not, because we want the party to bounce back,“ he said.

When asked if BN will work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the PRN, Mohamad said Umno has not made a decision and the committee has yet to meet.

Earlier in his opening speech, Mohamad said Asyraf Wajdi was given the responsibility as ‘chief secretariat’ by the Umno president to explore the best ‘path’ for the party in facing the upcoming PRN involving Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang. -Bernama