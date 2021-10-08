Tokyo’s train services remain disrupted after quake jolt

ANKARA: Train services in Tokyo remained disrupted on Friday, a day after what authorities said was the strongest earthquake in a decade to hit the city.

A powerful earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolted the Japanese capital at 10.41 pm local time (1341GMT) on Thursday, injuring 32 people.

The train services were still disrupted on Friday morning, “affecting about 368,000 passengers in total,“ Anadolu Agency quoted the Tokyo-based Kyodo News report.

Many services were delayed or cancelled following the powerful tremour.

Residents have been warned by the Japan Meteorological Agency that “more earthquakes of a similar intensity are possible over the next week or so”.

The epicentre of the quake was in the northwestern Chiba province, neighbouring Tokyo, at a depth of 75 kilometres (46.6 miles).

The weather agency added that another tremour measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the same area early on Friday morning.- Bernama