Toni Kroos’ boots damaged in UCL Final

REAL MADRID midfielder Toni Kroos appeared to damage a pair of his beloved Adidas Adipure 11pro’s during Champions League final against Liverpool.

The media has reported that Kroos has worn the same make of boots since 2013.

It was even reported that former Los Blancos teammate Gareth Bale once revealed that the Kroos cleans his Adipure’s himself before every game.

But in UCL final against Liverpool, a pair of his old Adipure 11pro’s were on the verge of unplayable, with a huge tear visible in several pictures after the full-time whistle.

Ahead of the final in Paris, Kroos was given a brand new pair of 11pros, featuring stitching of the Champions League final match details.

But instead of wearing the new design, the German decided to use his old faithful inside the Stade de France.