Top Pakistan politician Fawad Chaudhry arrested

NEW DELHI: Pakistani police have arrested prominent politician Fawad Chaudhry, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister.

Fawad, who served as a minister under former prime minister Imran Khan, was arrested for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”, Pakistani media reported.

He was produced in a court in Lahore city on Wednesday hours after being taken into custody from his home.

Fawad had earlier denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and warned of nationwide protests if any attempt was made to arrest Imran.

The PTI earlier this month relinquished power in Punjab, the most populous province that is now under a caretaker government until new elections are held.

The party has held protests against the election commission’s decision to appoint Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a media group owner, as Punjab’s new chief minister.

It has been demanding fresh national elections since its federal government was ousted in April last year as part of what Imran calls a foreign-backed regime change conspiracy.

Fawad’s arrest drew strong condemnation from the party’s senior leadership.

“This imported government has gone berserk,“ said Farrukh Habib, a key party figure. -Bernama