KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,057 complaints on tourism fraud were filed with the Consumer Claims Tribunal (CCT) since 2016 until May 31 this year, involving claims totalling RM6.6 million, Parliament was told today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said of the total claims made, the tribunal had awarded RM3 million.

“Companies offering the tour packages have 14 days to comply with the verdict made by the tribunal,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time.

He was responding to a question by Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Bahru) on the effectiveness of the tribunal in helping consumers who fell victims to fraud, like in tour packages.

Saifuddin Nasution said during the first five months of this year, the highest number of complaints received by the tribunal was on tourism fraud, totalling 202 cases, followed by house renovation (196), vehicle repair (112) and education (102), involving claims of RM1.7 million. — Bernama