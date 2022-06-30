Traffic congestion can affect physical, emotional and mental health

MOTORISTS in the Klang Valley are estimated to spend at least 44 hours a month in their vehicles being stuck in traffic jams, according to Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) senior lecturer

Dr Ismaniza Ismail.

Speaking to Harian Metro, she said most employees are forced to spend at least one or two hours in their vehicles during their daily commute to and from work.

“Imagine how much time is wasted every day due to traffic jams. This also affects their productivity at work.

“If the average hourly wage is RM7, multiplied by two hours over 22 working days, the productivity loss is estimated at RM308 a month, which is lost on the road,“ she reportedly said.

She also pointed out that severe road congestion problems can affect employees’ physical, emotional and mental health.