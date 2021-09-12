Travis Shaw’s RBI single in 10th lifts Red Sox past White Sox

BOSTON: Travis Shaw (pix) hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and had a three-run homer during the Red Sox’s seven-run third frame as visiting Boston held off a Chicago White Sox rally for a 9-8 win on Saturday night.

Shaw’s single against White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. (0-1) plated Alex Verdugo from third base. Verdugo began the inning on second base and advanced to third on Bobby Dalbec’s groundout to open the 10th.

Boston (81-63) held an early 7-2 advantage after the third. Chicago (81-61) rallied with five runs in the fourth as Luis Robert hit a two-out, bases-clearing double before Yoan Moncada tied it with an RBI double.

Yasmani Grandal hit a tiebreaking solo blast for his 20th homer of the season in the fifth to put the White Sox up 8-7. Chicago lost the lead in the eighth when Boston’s Enrique Hernandez plated the tying run on a sacrifice fly.

Grandal singled to lead off the home 10th and put runners on the corners with one out, but Boston reliever Josh Taylor struck out back-to-back batters before inducing a game-ending groundout for his first save of the season. Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock (8-3) picked up the win after tossing a pair of scoreless innings.

The Red Sox had lost four of their last five games after a 4-3 loss to Chicago in the series opener Friday. Boston entered the game with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the top American League wild-card spot.

Leury Garcia contributed a two-run homer in the second for Chicago, which has dropped four of six overall. However, the White Sox maintained an 11-game lead over Cleveland atop the AL Central standings.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease surrendered seven runs on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Boston starter Connor Seabold allowed two runs on three hits with a pair of walks over three innings in his major league debut.

Before the game, Red Sox utility man Danny Santana became the 11th player on the team to test positive for Covid-19 since Aug, 27. – Reuters