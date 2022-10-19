Tropicana achieves full Phase 1 take up for first industrial venture

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd recently achieved a 100% take-up for Phase 1 of its first industrial venture, Tropicana Industrial Park in Iskandar Malaysia, Johor.

Its continuing success was seen in the recent sale of land parcels for RM200 million. The transactions highlight Tropicana Industrial Park’s appeal as the primary industrial hub in Johor’s Pontian district, catering for light and medium industries.

Tropicana managing director of Southern Karen Lee said with proximity to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link to Tuas in Singapore, Tropicana Industrial Park offers connectivity for investors with a host of centralised infrastructure, green features and facilities.

“This is seen in the swift takeup for Phase 1 to date. The recent transactions support the signature development’s rapid growth into a dynamic industrial hub that will propel enterprises forward,” said Lee in a statement today.

Tropicana Industrial Park is positioned as the primary industrial hub in Pontian, Johor. Its proximity to the newly completed Sungai Pulai Bridge reduces travel time between Pontian and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas. It is near the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link facilitates traffic to Tuas and the Jurong East industrial area in Singapore as well.

With proximity to the Port of Tanjung Pelepas, the world’s 15th busiest container port for worldwide cargo shipment, Tropicana Industrial Park offers competitive freight transit costs via sea routes to North American and European markets.

Tropicana Industrial Park spans over 1,188 acres in Iskandar Malaysia. The hub is made up of eight interconnected, sustainable phases, with each phase encompassing a range of plot sizes such as one, two and three acres.