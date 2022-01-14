Tuanku Muhriz tells experts to draw up post-disaster counselling programmes

KUALA PILAH: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir(pix), has urged experts including in the health, religious and academic fields to work together to draw up special post-disaster programmes to strengthen the spirits and mental health of society.

He said disasters had resulted in sudden and extraordinary changes in the lives of people and the environment which should not be viewed lightly.

“Their impact can lead to stress, phobia, anxiety and depression and those facing such problems should undergo programmes offering emotional support and counselling,” he said.

His Highness said this in his speech at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with his 74th birthday today at Balai Rong Seri of Istana Besar Seri Menanti, near here. Also present was the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz said despite its damaging impact, Covid-19 had actually given the Negeri Sembilan government an opportunity to revise its development strategy based on needs and priorities to ensure that the prosperity of the people could be restored.

He said the new year would bring hope to drive change, ease anxiety and restore society's confidence, after Malaysia and the world at large have had to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This pandemic has not only caused many to lose their sources of income and affected their daily living but also claimed the lives of some of my people. I would like to express my condolences to the families of those who perished,” he added.

He also reminded all quarters not to become complacent as Covid-19 is still a threat and everyone should continue to follow the standard operating procedure set out to break the chain of infection.

Tuanku Muhriz said although the state government worked hard to combat the pandemic, with the help of volunteers, the private sector and members of the public it still managed to extend help and aid to those affected by the unprecedented floods of last December which had caused extensive damage to properties.

Army chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, who was bestowed the Darjah Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS), which carries the Datuk Seri title, heads a list of 410 people who have been conferred awards and medals in conjunction with the Yang Dipertuan Besar's birthday.

The investiture ceremony will be held in three sessions, with the first today involving 107 recipients, the second on Jan 22 and the third on Jan 27.-Bernama