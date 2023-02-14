Turkiye quake: Indonesia evacuates its citizens, Malaysians and Myanmarese

JAKARTA: Indonesia evacuated 120 of its citizens as well as two Malaysians and a Myanmarese who were trapped in several regions in the aftermath of the deadly earthquakes in Turkiye early last week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia said efforts were underway to shift five more of its citizens and three Filipinos by the republic’s embassy in Ankara.

“It is estimated that there are 500 Indonesians affected by the earthquake in Turkiye,”disclosed Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at a press conference.

As of Monday, he said 10 Indonesians who were seriously injured are being treated in hospitals while another two, a mother and child, who died, were buried in Kahramanmaras town.

Indonesia's Medium Urban Search and Rescue (Musar) team, consisting of 65 members, is currently searching for victims in the rubble of buildings in Antakya, Hatya province.

A total of 119 members of the Emergency Medical Team were also left from Indonesia on Monday carrying 18 tons of health equipment, field hospitals and medicines.

The Indonesian government also plans to fly 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Turkiye and Syria this Saturday in the form of food, blankets, clothes and tents, said Retno. -Bernama