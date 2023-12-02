Turkiye quake: Malaysian team rescues five survivors from rubble

GAZIANTEP (Turkiye): The MAS-01 SMART team managed to rescue five earthquake victims trapped in the ruins of a six-storey residential building in Nurdagi here, Saturday, at 2.20pm local time (7.20pm Malaysian time).

Its commander, Mohd Khairul Jamil said the victims pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building were two women, an adult man and two teenagers - a girl and a boy.

“The team went to the area which is located about 1.3 kilometres from Nurdagi Stadium, where we are stationed, at 11am today (4pm Malaysia time) and managed to locate the five victims at 1pm (6pm local time) with the use of special equipment,,“ he told Bernama.

Mohd Khairul said the team is currently tracking down a baby and has also mobilised a second team to the same area to help locate survivors.

He said the victims were handed over to local paramedics for further action. -Bernama