Two Covid-19 positive foreigners charged from lock up, ward

PETALING JAYA: Two foreign men who were confirmed positive for -19 today were charged from a lockup and a hospital ward respectively through the ‘Zoom’ video-conferencing application.

A 33-year-old Bangladeshi who is currently being held in a lockup here was charged with absconding after he was positively tested for -19.

He was charged with committing the offence at a project site in Kota Damansara, here at 10 pm, Oct 22, under Section 269 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of six months, or a fine, or both, if convicted.

No plea was recorded from the accused who was unrepresented, as he did not understand Bahasa Melayu. The prosecution was handled by DPP Sharifah Zafirah Syed Mustapa.

Magistrate M. Barath set Feb 8 next year for mention of the case in the presence of an interpreter.

Meanwhile, in the online proceedings of a separate Magistrate’s Court, a 43-year-old Indian national who was detained in a hospital ward for being Covid-19 positive pleaded not guilty to living in Malaysia without a valid permit.

He was accused of committing the offence at Persiaran Margosa Bandar Sri Damansara, here, at 6.30 pm, Nov 2, according to Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and can be punished under Section 6 (3) of the same Act which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to five years and whipping of not more than six times, if convicted.

DPP Zamriah Zarifah Aris prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Syed Azharul Asiq Syed Azhar

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol set Jan 18 for mention. — Bernama