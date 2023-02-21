Two crocodile traps set up in Tanjung Bidara, Kuala Linggi waters

ALOR GAJAH: Two crocodile traps have been set up around the waters of Tanjung Bidara and Kuala Linggi here in an effort to capture a crocodile that was seen wandering in the area, especially in the coastal area.

Tanjung Bidara state assemblyman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the trap was installed between the two waters and the operation was carried out for two months while monitoring was done every three weeks.

The Tanjung Bidara assemblyman said the wild crocodile hunting operation was initiated due to public anxiety as well as complaints from resort operators around the coast of Masjid Tanah who suffered losses due to the last-minute cancellation of visitors after hearing about the presence of the crocodile.

“The state government received this information through footage of the public that went viral on social media. Based on the footage, it is estimated to be over two metres long and weigh about 200 kilogrammes and is believed to come from its habitat in Sungai Linggi and will be moved to Paya Indah Wetlands, Selangor if successfully captured later,” he said.

About 100 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) and the fishing community participated in the operation yesterday. -Bernama