RIO DE JANEIRO: The landslide that came down on a motorway in southern Brazil has left two people dead and at least 30 more people missing, the regional government of the state of Parana said late Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

On Monday, mud tumbled down on the BR-376 motorway following heavy rain and buried 16 vehicles.

Six people have been rescued but firefighters have also recovered two bodies, authorities said, adding that the exact number of victims was yet to be determined. -Bernama