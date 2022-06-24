Two enforcement officers among six nabbed by MACC over licence scam

SEREMBAN: Six men including two enforcement officers have been arrested for allegedly taking bribes to pass candidates sitting for their Goods Driving Licence (GDL) tests through a driving institute in Negeri Sembilan, according to sources.

The sources said apart from the two enforcement officers, the other suspects were instructors and staff of the driving institute.

It is learnt that five of them have been remanded after senior assistant registrar Khairunnisa Kasa allowed an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Special Remand Court here today.

Four of the suspects have been remanded for five days, one for three days and another was released on an MACC bail on health grounds.

The suspects, aged between 35 and 65, were arrested at the state MACC office here between 5 pm and 6 pm yesterday.

They are suspected to have received bribes of RM300 to RM650 from each applicant taking the GDL test.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awangkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awg Ismail, when contacted, confirmed the arrests.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama