Two former senior private hospital officers charged with corruption

SHAH ALAM: Two former senior officers of a private hospital were charged in the Sessions Court here today for soliciting and accepting bribes linked to the awarding of contracts for medical equipment supply and a land purchase for the hospital.

Former chief operating officer R. Mahendran, 52, and former project manager Wong Soon Kee, 65, both pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

Mahendran faces charges of soliciting a bribe of RM250,000 and receiving RM200,000 in bribes from Foo Chee Kim as a reward for appointing a real estate company as the hospital’s broker to manage the purchase of a piece of land in Cheras.

He allegedly committed the act at a restaurant in Subang Jaya, near here, between Jan 1, 2018 and Oct 23, 2019.

Wong is accused of soliciting a bribe of five per cent of the value of each contract won by a company as an incentive for him to help the company secure medical supply contracts from the hospital.

He allegedly committed the offence at a restaurant also in Subang between January and June, 2016, in addition to three charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM90,090 for himself through fund transfers from the same company's account to his own account as wages for helping the company obtain supply contracts at two of the hospital’s branches.

The act was allegedly committed at Maybank USJ branch, Subang between Sept 30, 2016 and March 19, 2018.

Rozilah allowed bail for Mahendran at RM70,000 and Wong at RM40,000, with one surety and ordered them to hand over their passports to the court.

Mahendran was ordered to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya every month. The court fixed Oct 4 for the case re-mention.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas while lawyer Ungku Ikram Abdul Aziz represented Mahendran and lawyer Joachim Maria represented Wong.-Bernama