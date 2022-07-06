Two injured as suspected bandits attack Nigerian President’s security convoy

KANO: Gunmen suspected to be bandits opened fire Tuesday on the security convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari(pix) in Katsina state, according to an official.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu issued a statement confirming the attack, saying two people in the convoy sustained minor injuries, reported Anadolu Agency.

Shehu said the convoy, which was carrying a team of security guards as well as protocol and media officers, was on its way to Daura, Buhari’s hometown, to prepare for his visit when the attack took place.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy,” said the statement.

“Two people in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura,” the statement added.

Buhari is scheduled to visit Katsina during the Sallah celebration, an Islamic festival, which will be held over the weekend.

Terrorists meanwhile have killed the Dutsinma Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Aminu Umar, and one gallant officer in the Zakka forest of the Safana local government area in Katsina state.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the killing in a statement issued Tuesday.-Bernama