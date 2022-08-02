Two kids and dad die in murder-suicide on MRR2

KUALA LUMPUR: Two children were killed while another boy was grievously injured after they were thrown off from a 20-metre flyover by a man believed to be their father at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) in Kepong this morning.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said police received an emergency call at 5.50 am from a member of the public who said a man had tossed three children off a flyover near Desa Jaya before he jumped off.

“The boy and girl, estimated to be six and seven years old and the 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and another boy was seriously injured and sent to Selayang Hospital,“ he said in a statement here today.

Beh said initial investigations revealed that the victims were holders of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card.

He said the man was seen walking on the flyover carrying a child on his back while holding one child with his left hand and another with his right hand.

“The witness tried to approach the man but he suddenly threw the three children down the flyover before jumping off,” he added.

He said the bodies were sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem investigations, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.