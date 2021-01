KUALA LUMPUR: A two-month-old baby girl died after she was believed to have choked on milk while at her baby sitter’s house in an apartment building in Gombak yesterday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawei said the baby’s parents, who lived in the same building, sent the former to the nanny’s house at about 8 am before she was fed with milk and believed to have dozed off during the process.

“The baby sitter found the baby unconscious when she tried to wake her up at about 11.45 am. She and her husband rushed the baby to a nearby clinic where the doctor confirmed the baby’s death,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the baby was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a Covid-19 swab test, and a post mortem would be conducted tomorrow.

According to Arifiai, initial investigations found there were no signs of injury to the baby, and the police had classified the case as sudden death.

The victim’s 43-year-old nanny also takes care of five other babies, assisted by her 22-year-old sibling. — Bernama