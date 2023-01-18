Two Myanmar nationals killed in road accident at Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Two Myanmar vegetable sellers were killed, while two others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a stationary lorry at KM16 Jalan Gua Musang- Kuala Lipis, Pahang near Lepan Tupai, at about 6.30am today.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said Monir Ahmad Goni Ahmad, 47, and Umar Habibah died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said investigations found that the victims were heading towards Kota Bharu from Kuala Lumpur when their vehicle, a Chery car crashed into the right rear of an Isuzu truck which was parked on the road shoulder.

“The left side of the car was badly damaged,” he said in a statement today, adding that the driver and another passenger suffered head and leg injuries.

In addition, Choon Foo said the truck driver and attendant escaped unhurt and all the victims were taken to Gua Musang Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving. - Bernama