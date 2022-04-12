Two Nepalese nationals found dead with face bludgeoned in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Two Nepalese nationals were found dead with bludgeon wounds to the face at the Oakland commercial centre shop house near here this afternoon.

Seremban District police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said they received information from the public at about 6.45pm today and immediately upon arriving at the scene found three Nepalese nationals, one of whom was unhurt.

He said the two victims who were found at a location where workers take their food, were 35-year-old and 46-year-old security guards.

“On arrival at the crime scene, police found two Nepalese men dead while another was normal (unhurt). The motive of the incident is still under investigation.

“The two victims were lying on their backs away from each other with injuries on the face believed to be bludgeon marks but we still need a forensic examination,“ he said.

He said the other man was believed to be intoxicated while police also found a hammer believed to be the (assault) weapon used.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.-Bernama