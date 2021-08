KANGAR: Perlis athletes Azizan Zainol and Arif Fadilah emerged champion and runner-up respectively at the International Woodball Friendly Tournament which was held online on Aug 12.

The Perlis Woodball Association, in a statement today, said Azizan partnered Indonesia’s Alviano Surya to win the title after beating Arif and his Taiwanese partner Tina Yu Cheng Si 6-5.

The two Malaysians, who were competing from the Perlis State Sports Council hall here, were among 28 participants from Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Uganda, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan and Kenya.

The International Woodball Federation started online woodball competitions in July.

In the same statement, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is royal patron of the Perlis Woodball Association, congratulated the two Perlis players for their success.

He said Perlis would host the Woodball World Cup championship next year, after it had been postponed twice since last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

-Bernama