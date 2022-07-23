Two Rohingya boys found drowned at Sungai Danga

JOHOR BAHRU: The bodies of two Rohingya boys who were reported missing while swimming with eight of their friends in Sungai Danga near Kampung Bakar Batu, here yesterday, were found early today.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Assistant Superintendent Mohd Riduan Akhyar said the victims were identified as Mahmood,11, and Nojumullah Bibir Ahmad, 14.

He added that a team was rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 5.24 am today.

“The first victim was found about 50 metres from the location where he was reported missing, while the second boy was found within 100-metre radius,” he said in the statement.

Mohd Riduan said both victims were handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 11.40 am.-Bernama