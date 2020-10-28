Two suspects arrested, 55kg of ketum leaves seized

PETALING JAYA : Two men who attempted to slip past a police roadblock at the Rawang toll plaza of the North-South Expressway were held for possessing over 55 kg of ketum leaves past midnight today.

The suspects who had driven from Teluk Intan had exited the toll plaza at about 12.40am and were on their way to Selayang to deliver the ketum leaves to a buyer.

As the suspects were moving suspiciously, they were flagged down by police personnel at the roadblock that was headed by Insp Thevakumaran Samugan Nadan and was set up under Ops Khas Covid-19 for the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

On inspecting their car, police found 11 large bags containing the banned leaves.

Sources said police also recovered a police badge in the car.

The suspects who are aged 33 and 35 and both jobless were promptly arrested.

Both men were also issued summonses for carrying out the inter-state travel.

Initial investigations revealed that the men had in the past supplied the leaves to many buyers not far from their hometown but it was their first attempt at delivering an order to Selangor.

The suspects were handed over to Sungai Buloh police for further action.