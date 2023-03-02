Tze Yong sole Malaysian survivor in Thailand Masters

BANGKOK: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong (pix) stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2023 Thailand Masters at Nimibutr Stadium here as all his teammates crashed out yesterday.

The 22-year-old Tze Yong, ranked 29th in the world, smashed his way to a 21-16, 21-8 win over South Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee in just 38 minutes.

He will face Hong Kong’s world number 18 Angus Ng Ka Long today.

Independent men’s singles shuttler Cheam June Wei’s hope of reaching the quarter-finals was dashed after he went down 9-21, 21-12, 9-21 to Angus, who was his first-round conqueror in last week’s Indonesian Masters.

Mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie and Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See also failed to clear the second round.

World number seven Soon Huat-Shevon lost 15-21, 10-21 to world number 25 Hiroki Midorikawa-Natsu Saito of Japan.

Peng Soon-Yee See, ranked 34th in the world, succumbed to a 19-21, 15-21 defeat by Indonesian pair Amri Syahnawi-Winny Oktavina Kandow.

In men’s doubles, Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Low Juan Shen were ousted by Taiwan’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Yang Ming Tse, losing 21-14, 19-21, 16-21.

Independent pair Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong went down tamely 10-21, 15-21 to world number 11 Muhammad Shobihul Fikri-Bagas Maulana of Indonesia. -Bernama