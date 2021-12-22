UAE expresses condolences, provides aid to flood victims in M'sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its condolences to the victims and families affected by the massive floods in Malaysia.

The UAE Foreign Ministry, in a statement, also expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Malaysia in facing the flood disaster.

According to a report by the Emirates news agency (WAM), the Gulf state will send a team of volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to review the situation and identify the needs of the affected victims.

The team will also deliver humanitarian aid in the form of basic necessities, food packages and medicines.

Secretary-General of the ERC, Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, said the UAE government through the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is always ready to extend humanitarian assistance at regional and international levels.

“The President of the UAE Red Crescent Society, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is also honoured to extend immediate humanitarian assistance to save lives and preserve the welfare of all human beings,“ he added.

The massive floods that hit the country since last Saturday so far have claimed 27 lives – twenty of them in Selangor and seven in Pahang.

Floods were also reported in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak following continuous heavy rains, causing thousands of residents to be evacuated while many road users were stranded.-Bernama