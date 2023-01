NEW DELHI: The UAE president’s high-profile visit to Islamabad on Monday was postponed due to bad weather, according to a statement by the Pakistani government.

President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s day-long visit scheduled for January 30 has been postponed “due to weather conditions’’, the Ministry of Information said.

Sheikh Mohammed arrived in Pakistan on January 25 on a private visit and was welcomed in the city of Rahim Yar Khan by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. -Bernama