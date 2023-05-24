Uggah: Private jets offer better security

KUCHING: The usage of private jets by Sarawak’s government leaders and officials offers several advantages over commercial aircraft including enhanced safety and security, said Sarawak Deputy Premier and Second Minister of Finance and New Economy, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

He said private jets also offer greater flexibility in travel arrangements.

“The safety of the state leaders as well as high-rank government officials is of utmost importance and cannot be quantified by monetary means and we take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and secure journey, especially for travel overseas.

“As such, using private jets is a viable option that can provide the necessary level of security and safety,” he said when delivering the winding-up speech for his ministry at the Sarawak State Assembly here today.

On May 17, Pending assemblyman Violet Yong Wui Wui questioned the use of a private jet by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state leaders on their official trip to London recently.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Sarawak Government has entered into a contract with Hornbill Skyways for the provision of aircraft services for the Sarawak Government, including the Governor of Sarawak, Premier of Sarawak, Deputy Premier of Sarawak and Cabinet Ministers.

“The type of jet used by State Leaders or Government officials is not decided by the Sarawak Government but determined by Hornbill Skyways based on the journey and technical suitability of the aircraft for long-haul travel,” he said. -Bernama