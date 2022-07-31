Ukrainian President orders evacuation of Donetsk amid war with Russia

ISTANBUL: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(pix) ordered the evacuation of the city of Donetsk on Saturday amid the war with Russia, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported according to the country’s presidency.

“There is a government decision on a mandatory evacuation from the Donetsk region, everything is being organised. Full support, full assistance – both logistical and payments,” said Zelenskyy.

He said officials “need a decision from the people themselves, who have not yet made it for themselves. Go, we will help.”

“There are hundreds of thousands of people, tens of thousands of children,” he said. “Many people refuse to leave ... but it really needs to be done. This decision will still have to be made. Anyway! Believe me”

“If you have the opportunity, please talk to those who still remain in the combat zones in Donbas. Please convince them that it is necessary to leave, especially if they are families with children,” he added.-Bernama