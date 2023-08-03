Umno election candidates should not be influenced by anti-govt groups: Zahid

KOTA KINABALU: Umno members, including those contesting in the party elections, especially for Supreme Council seats, are reminded not to be influenced by groups that aim to destablise the current administration.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said he did not want to be among those who supported other parties and set aside Umno’s struggle.

The deputy prime minister said he hoped those who are contesting were really committed to strengthening Umno at all levels, especially the national level.

“We do not want there to be candidates championing the ‘end block’ or the ‘on block’ in Umno today,” he said during his speech at the introduction of Umno election candidates here yesterday.

He added that candidates were also reminded to comply with election regulations as there have been candidates who lost their qualifications before election day.

He said the Election Committee had the right to nullify victories and hoped that all candidates would understand the regulations set.

When met by reporters, Ahmad Zahid shared that Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had received a letter from the Home Ministry granting the 2022 Umno general assembly the exemption for the motion of no-contest for the presidency and deputy presidency.

He said it was because Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruddin had followed all the regulations contained in the general assembly rules and the motion was in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“The Registrar of Societies (RoS) is tasked to ensure the interests of members, and whichever body registered with it in accordance with their constitution.

“So, in this matter, the authority of the minister is absolute in determining the validity of the 2022 Umno general assembly,” he said.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was reported today as saying that his ministry had provided an exemption from Section 13(1)(c)(iv) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 832) to Umno relating to the additional no-contest motion for the presidency and deputy presidency during this year’s party elections.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry had referred to the Umno constitution and assembly regulations regarding the motion and provided the exemption based on Section 70 of Act 832. -Bernama