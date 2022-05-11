Umno must stop being nostalgic, hone senses to accept criticisms: Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno must stop being nostalgic about its past glory but must face reality with appropriate strategies that meet current needs, its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said Umno needs to be a flexible party, and open to all criticisms from various stakeholders including the grassroots, no matter how harsh, in order to strengthen its position.

“Umno must have and hone its senses to listen, accept and reflect on the criticisms...with an open mind and conscience to become better.

“Umno must reflect on its every strength and weakness...we need new ideas in facing the country’s new and more complex political landscape.

“The party is now seen as outdated, especially in the eyes of the young generation, so it is vital for Umno to have new strategies and agenda which are compatible with the current situation,” he said when opening the Umno Aspiration Discourse in conjunction with the party’s 76th anniversary celebration here today.

The discourse featured Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan; National Council of Professors president Prof Datuk Dr Raduan Che Rose; Malaysian Youth Parliament Alumni president Mohamad Nazrin Faiz Che Abd Aziz and Puteri Umno executive council member Dr Masliha Harun as the panellists.

On the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15), Mohamad said Umno still thinks that the most suitable time to hold the GE15 is now as the opposition has been deemed to be weak.

However, he said it was up to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to decide on when to call a GE15, as well as on the status of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“The party still thinks that now is the best time (for GE15)...but PM (Ismail Sabri) may have other considerations or maybe waiting for the MoU to expire on July 31, he has to honour his work...we don’t need to pressure him,” said Mohamad.

Meanwhile, he said the status of the political cooperation between Umno and PAS through Muafakat Nasional (MN) will be finalised after opinions from all party leaders at all levels were taken into consideration.

“All opinions will be discussed in Umno political bureau Supreme Council meetings before the final decision is made,” he said.

Last week, party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported as saying that the cooperation between Umno and PAS through MN has to be set aside during the GE15.-Bernama