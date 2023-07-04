Umno Youth to send protest letter to Foreign Ministry on Israel's cruel acts

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth will send a protest letter to the Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with the cruel acts perpetrated by the Israeli regime’s military against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque recently.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said the protest letter would, among other things, urge all Islamic countries to be united in opposing the violence and cruelty committed by Israel.

“We will also request the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations to immediately act to put a stop to the cruelty and injury inflicted on our friends in Palestine,” he said after an assembly of Umno Youth in Solidarity with Palestine at the Masjid Kampung Baru compound here today.

He said today’s gathering was meant to send a message to the Israeli regime that its cruel actions against Palestinians were also felt by other Islamic countries.

According to Muhamad Akmal, the Israeli flag was burnt at the assembly as a symbolic gesture of opposing the cruelty against Palestinians and conveying the stand that Israel was not recognised as a country.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya, when contacted, said police officers were deployed to monitor the assembly and that no untoward incidents were reported.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem for the second night in a row and attacked Palestinian worshippers.

In the latest development, Israel today launched air raids on Lebanon, several hours after it attacked a tunnel in Gaza. -Bernama