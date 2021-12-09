UN chief saddened by death of India's top military official in helicopter crash

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was deeply saddened by the death of India's top-ranking military official General Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Rawat, chief of defence staff of the Indian Armed Forces, and 12 other people, including his wife and his defence assistant, were killed in the helicopter crash in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people and government of India, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN chief.

Rawat served the UN with distinction and his work was fully appreciated, he said.-Bernama