Unemployed man charged with insulting Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to improper use of network facilities by making and transmitting offensive statements against the Sultan of Selangor through his Facebook (FB) account two years ago.

Muhammad Hariz Saleh, 28, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Rofiah Mohamad.

Muhammad Hariz was charged with knowingly making and initiating the communication of offensive statement against the Selangor Sultan on his Facebook using the account name “Hxryz Jack”with intent to annoy others in 2018.

The links were read at the Commercial Criminal Investigation Department of the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters at 10.59 am on March 22, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), with the offence punishable under subsection 233(1) of the same Act.

If convicted, he can be fined a maximum of RM50,000 or jailed up to one year or both, and is also liable to be fined RM1,000 for each day of the offence continuing after the conviction.

The court set Aug 24 for mention. -Bernama